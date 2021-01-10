MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian stocks outperform in rising Middle Eastern markets

By Maqsood Alam

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Middle East stocks closed higher on Sunday following Friday's rise in global equities and a jump in oil prices, with Egyptian shares outperforming after the International Monetary Fund forecast better economic growth for the country.

Sentiment was supported by United Arab Emirates reopening all its land, sea and air entry points with Qatar on Saturday, while Qatar Airways and Saudi Airlines said they would resume flights between Doha and Riyadh as part of a deal to end a three-year-old regional dispute.

Global equities rallied on Friday as investors looked beyond U.S. political unrest to further stimulus to mend the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic, while Brent crude .LCOc1 rose 3% to $55.99 a barrel.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 2.4%, with most of its constituents closing higher. Commercial International Bank -Egypt COMI.CA led with a 3.9% rise, its sharpest intra-day gain since June last year.

The IMF raised its growth forecast for Egypt's economy to 2.8% from the 2% it had estimated in June for the 2020/2021 financial year, which runs from July to June.

Dubai's index .DFMGI closed up 1.9%, with Dubai Islamic Bank .DISB.DU and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU adding 3% and 3.1% respectively.

SHUAA Capital SHUAA.DU gained 3.1% after a consortium it leads bought 1.13 billion dirhams ($308 million) of Dubai-based Stanford Marine Group (SMG) debt.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI was up 0.9%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE gaining 0.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

United Electronics 4003.SE ended up 5.6% after jumping as much as 9.2% during the day. The electronics retailer said its profit for the fourth quarter rose 41.2% to 101.8 million riyals ($27.14 million).

Qatar's index .QSI finished 0.4% higher as the maritime and logistics firm Qatar Navigation (Milaha) QNNC.QA jumped 5.4% to 7.652 riyals, its highest close since March, 2017. Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA advanced 2.2%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI was up 0.2% as telecoms major Etisalat ETISALAT.AD gained 0.4% and Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD inched 0.6% higher.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI gained 0.9% to 8,817 ABU DHABI .ADI was up 0.2% to 5,176 DUBAI .DFMGI increased 1.9%% to 2,674 QATAR .QSI gained 0.4% to 10,726 EGYPT .EGX30 advanced 2.4% to 11,213 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.2% to 1,453 OMAN .MSI gained 0.9% to 3,731 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.6% to 6,068 ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) ($1 = 3.7514 riyals) (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.