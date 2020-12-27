MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian stocks fall as c.bank keeps rate steady

By Maqsood Alam

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Egyptian shares fell sharply on Sunday after the country's central bank kept rates unchanged, while Saudi Arabian index ended higher as the Kingdom announced discovery of four new oil and gas fields.

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) kept its main interest rates steady on Thursday, citing rising inflation in recent months and slowing economic growth due to the coronavirus pandemic

The bank held the overnight lending rate at 9.25% and the overnight deposit rate 8.25%, the lowest since July 2014.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.9% after consecutive three days of gains as most of the stocks ended in the red. The country's largest lender Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA and the tobacco firm Eastern Company EAT.CA both declined 1.3%.

Among a few gainers, Cleopatra Hospital CLHO.CA increased 2.4% after saying it would acquire Alameda Healthcare Group's Hospitals In Egypt.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI ended 0.4% higher. Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE was up 0.8% and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical 2350.SE surged 3.6%.

State-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE edged up 0.1%. The oil producer discovered oil in the Al-Ajramiyah well, northwest of the city of Rafhaa, with tests showing a rate of 3,850 barrels per day (bpd).

With Sunday's gain, the Saudi index is up 4.2% in year-to-date as the best performer among its Gulf peers this year.

Dubai's index .DFMGI lost 0.5% to end a three-session winning streak. Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU both fell 0.9%, while Damac Properties DAMAC.DU declined 3.5%.

Dubai, the business and financial hub of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has approved a 57.1 billion dirham ($15.55 billion) budget for 2021, 14% below the 2020 budget plan.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was down 0.6% with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD losing 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

The Qatari index .QSI closed 0.3% higher, extending gains from the previous session. The telecom company Ooreddo ORDS.QA rose 2.8% and the Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA gained 0.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 0.4% to 8,741

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 0.6% to 5,096

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.5% to 2,516

QATAR

.QSI edged up 0.3% to 10,564

EGYPT

.EGX30 shed 0.9% to 10,586

BAHRAIN

.BAX inched up 0.1% to 1,494

OMAN

.MSI was up 0.4% to 3,615

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.3% to 6,069

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

