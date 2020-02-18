MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian stocks drop ahead of c.bank meet, Mobily weighs on Saudi

By Maqsood Alam

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Egyptian stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday ahead of its central bank meeting later this week to decide on rate cuts, while Saudi shares were pulled lower by losses at Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) after it missed fiscal year profit estimates.

Other major Gulf stocks were mixed.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was down 1.2% with the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA losing 0.8%. Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development HELI.CA fell 6.8% a day after it traded ex-dividend.

A Reuters poll showed Egypt's central bank would likely keep interest rates on hold for a second straight time on Thursday, though some analysts expected another cut after inflation ticking up in January.

In January, the central bank kept its deposit rate steady at 12.25% and its lending rate at 13.25%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed 0.2% lower with Mobily 7020.SE down 3.3%. The telecom operator swung to a profit of 31 million riyals ($8.27 million) in 2019, but missed analysts' estimates of about 194 million riyals, according to Refinitiv data.

State-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE closed up 0.3% at 33.2 riyals ($8.85).

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.5% as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD shed 1.3% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADIB.AD lost 0.7%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI ended up 0.7%. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA rose 1.6%, while Nakilat QGTS.QA added 2.3% after the energy shipping and transport firm reported a 12.4% rise in 2019 profit.

However, Doha Bank DOBK.QA plunged 10% to its lowest in over eight months after the lender posted a 9.2% drop in its annual profit to 754 million riyals ($207.14 million).

Dubai's index .DFMGI closed flat with the blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gaining 1.3% and the lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU shedding 0.8%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI slipped 0.2% to 7,859 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.5% to 5,056 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 2,749 points

QATAR

.QSI rose 0.7% to 9,776 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 1.2 % to 13,637 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged down 0.2% to 1,660 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.4% to 4,149 points

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 1.1% to 6,802 points

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

