MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian stocks dip on coronavirus restrictions, FAB boosts Abu Dhabi

May 20 (Reuters) - Egyptian shares fell sharply on Wednesday amid the tightening of coronavirus restrictions, but major Gulf equity markets were higher, with Abu Dhabi's index rising the most on the back of First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Egypt, which on Tuesday registered 720 new coronavirus cases bringing the total infections to 13,484 cases, extended a halt to all international passenger flights to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The North African country will tighten restrictions during the six-day Eid holiday from May 24.

Egyptian blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 1.5%, with most of its constituents ending in the red.

Market heavyweight Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA was down 1%, while tobacco firm Eastern Company EAST.CA declined 2.5%.

Abu Dhabi's index rose 1.4% as the United Arab Emirate's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD surged 2.4%.

The stock rose as much as 1.4% on Tuesday before settling flat, after the bank said it would not acquire Egyptian business of Lebanon's Bank Audi AUDI.BY.

Meanwhile, Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD shed 0.5% after it said that its chief executive officer had resigned.

Saudi Arabia's stock index .TASI edged up 0.1%, supported by a 3.8% rise in Savola Group 2050.SE.

National Commercial Bank 1180.SE rose 1.1% for its sixth consecutive daily gain. The country's largest lender on Sunday reported a 2.1% rise in first quarter profit.

Gains were capped by the oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, which fell 1.1% to 33 riyals, snapping a sixth-session winning streak.

Qatar's stock index .QSI was up 0.6%, with lenders Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA advancing 2.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

Dubai's index .DFMGI ended up 0.1% as Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was up 0.8% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU added 0.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI edged up 0.1% to 7,050 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 1.4% to 4,131 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.1% to 1,933 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.6% to 8,856 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 dipped 1.5% to 10,205 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.3% to 1,261 points

OMAN

.MSI inched down 0.2% to 3,387 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.2% to 5,277 points

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

