MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian shares gain, Gulf stocks mixed

Maqsood Alam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Egyptian shares bounced back on Monday after the central bank kept rates unchanged, citing rising inflation and slowing economic growth due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.7%, with most of its constituents ending higher. Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals SKPC.CA jumped 6.6% and EFG Hermes HRHO.CA increased 1.4%.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI fell 0.3% as Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE dropped 0.7% and Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE closed down 0.8%, having risen as much as 0.6% during the day.

SABIC, which owns 31.5% of Clariant CLN.S, on Monday re-ignited a battle over the Swiss chemicals maker's future by seeking a 12-year board member term limit that would force Chairman Hariolf Kottmann's ouster.

Among the gainers, Halwani Brothers Company 6001.SE surged 9.9% to a record high of 88.9 riyals after the food producer and distributor proposed raising capital through a bonus share issue and distributing a 1.5 riyal-per-share cash dividend for 2020.

The Dubai index .DFMGI closed almost flat. Damac Propeties DAMAC.DU dropped 2.9%, while Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU gained 0.5%.

DXB Entertainments DXBE.DU was the biggest loser in percentage term, falling 4% to 0.095 dirham in its fifth consecutive day of losses.

DXB has lost over a fifth of its value since Meraas, which owns more than half of the loss-making theme park group, intended to make a conditional offer to acquire the remaining shares and take it private.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was up 0.2% with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gaining 0.3% and Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD adding 0.1%.

The Qatari index .QSI closed nearly 0.1% down. Commercial Bank COMB.QA gained 0.9%, while Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA shed 0.8%.

Telecoms company Ooredoo ORDS.QA, which rose in last three sessions, ended 0.3% down.

After the market closed, Ooredoo said the company and CK Hutchison Holdings 0001.HK are exploring a deal to merge their Indonesian units.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.3% to 8,715

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.2% to 5,106

DUBAI

.DFMGI flat at 2,514

QATAR

.QSI edged down 0.1% to 10,559

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.7% to 10,659

BAHRAIN

.BAX fell 0.3% to 1,490

OMAN

.MSI was up 0.3% to 3,625

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.2% to 6,058

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

