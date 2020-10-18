MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt stocks hit by blue-chip selloff, Gulf markets quiet
By Ateeq Shariff
Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Egyptian stock market ended lower on Sunday after a retreat in shares in its blue-chip index, while trade on major Gulf markets was quiet.
Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 1.2%, as most of the stocks on the index fell, including Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was down 1.7%.
Stock exchange data showed Egyptian investors were net-sellers of the stocks.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed up 0.1%, with the Gulf's largest petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE rising 1%, while Almarai 2280.SE advanced 3.4% following an increase in quarterly net profit.
The dairy producer reported a net profit of 621.5 million riyals ($165.70 million) in the third quarter, up from 581 million riyals a year earlier.
Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.6%, pressured by a 1.2% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 1.8% decline in logistics company Aramex ARMX.DU.
The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.2%, hit by a 1.4% fall in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD and a 0.2% drop in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.
In Qatar, the index .QSI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 2.5% gain in Qatar Insurance QINS.QA.
SAUDI ARABIA
.TASI rose 0.1% to 8,561 points
ABU DHABI
.ADI eased 0.2% to 4,547 points
DUBAI
.DFMGI fell 0.6% to 2,181 points
QATAR
.QSI added 0.1% to 10,010 points
EGYPT
.EGX30 down 1.2% to 11,185 points
BAHRAIN
.BAX lost 0.1% to 1,477 points
OMAN
.MSI gained 0.3% to 3,602 points
KUWAIT
.BKP dropped 1% to 6,315 points
($1 = 3.7508 riyals)
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)
((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.