MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises on foreign capital flows as most of Gulf gains

By Maqsood Alam

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Egyptian blue chips rose on Thursday, with foreign investors net buyers and local investors net sellers. Most Gulf equity markets also gained as oil prices rose.

Oil prices boosted markets, gaining nearly 2% on expectations that OPEC and its allies would extend output cuts when they met in Vienna later this week. In addition industry data showed the U.S. crude stockpile fell more than forecast.

Egyptian blue-chip index .EGX30 snapped a three-session losing streak and closed 1.2% up with Talaat Mostafa Group Holding TMGH.CA rising 3.5%.

El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA added 1.4% after the government of South Sudan awarded a contract worth about $45 million to build a hybrid solar project.

Qatar's index .QSI rose 0.8%. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA gained 1.2% and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA 1.1%.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets rose in their first trading after three days of public holidays.

The Dubai index .DFMGI was up 0.6%, led by a 2.6% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU. The bank had fallen on Thursday after cutting 400 to 500 jobs since October, Reuters reported, citing sources, as banks in the United Arab Emirates reduced costs amid slower economic growth.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI was up 0.3% as Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD gained 1.1%.

However, the Saudi index .TASI slipped 0.2% as investors appeared to have directed their money into oil giant Saudi Aramco's initial public offering.

Saudi institutions have oversubscribed by almost three times the shares allocated to them as part of Aramco's IPO, submitting orders worth 189.04 billion riyals ($50.4 billion) as of Tuesday.

Institutional subscription to Aramco's IPO concludes on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.2% to 7,871 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.3% to 5,048 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.6 % to 2,696 points

QATAR

.QSI was up 0.8% to 10,272 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.2% to 13,636 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.2 % to 1,544 points

OMAN

.MSI Slipped 0.4% to 4,040 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.3% to 6,644 points

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

