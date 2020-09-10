MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt outperforms Mideast markets; Dubai eases

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Egyptian bourse rose sharply on Thursday, ending two sessions of losses as most of its constituents were in positive territory, while most major Gulf markets also ended higher.

The blue-chip index .EGX30 in Egypt closed up 1.3%, with 24 of the 30 stocks in the index posting gains, including heavyweight Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which rose 0.8%.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation decreased to a more than one-year low of 3.4% in August, from 4.2% in July, the country's statistics agency CAPMAS said.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.7%, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company 1211.SE jumping 4.9% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE firming 0.5%.

On Wednesday, the kingdom's finance minister said Saudi Arabia's economy was likely to contract this year, but less sharply than International Monetary Fund forecasts.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI slipped 0.1%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU falling 0.7% each.

The emirate's non-oil private sector expanded marginally in August for the second straight month, although at a slower pace than in July as weak demand led to a sixth month of job cuts, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Middle East's trade and tourism hub relies on foreign visitors and shoppers for a large portion of its revenues and was hit hard by virus containment measures earlier in the year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.2%, helped by a 0.4% gain in the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI gained 0.5%, driven by a 1.2% rise in lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA and a 0.6% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 8,135 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.2% to 4,519 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.1% to 2,271 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.5% to 9,764 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.3% to 11,071 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.4% to 1,390 points

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 3,686 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% at 5,836 points

