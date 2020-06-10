MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hit by blue-chip sell-off; Gulf trade calm

By Ateeq Shariff

June 10 (Reuters) - The Egyptian stock market ended lower on Wednesday, pulled down by its blue-chip shares, while trade on major bourses in the Gulf was uneventful.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 1.1%, pressured by a 1.8% fall in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and a 3.4% drop in tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA.

Stock exchange data showed foreign investors were net-sellers of Egyptian stocks.

In Qatar, the index .QSI dropped 0.8%, with petrochemical company Industries Qatar IQCD.QA dropping 1.6% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA declining 1.3%.

The Gulf state will begin lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions under a four-phase plan starting on June 15, when some mosques can reopen and flights can depart, government spokeswoman Lulwa Rashed al-Khater said on Monday.

Qatar has the second-highest number of cases after Saudi Arabia in the GCC.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed flat, ending three straight sessions of gains. Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE slid 2.4% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE fell 1.6%.

However, Saudi Arabian Mining Company 1211.SE inched up 0.3%. On Tuesday, the kingdom's cabinet approved a new mining law that facilitates investor access to financing and supports exploration and geological survey activities.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI ended flat, as blue-chip stocks moved sideways. Developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rose 2.8%, while lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU retreated 2.1%.

The index .ADI in Abu Dhabi, where a ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between cities was extended for a week, was also flat. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, added 0.5%, while telecoms company Etisalat ETISALAT.AD fell 0.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI ended flat at 7,328 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI flat at 4,331 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was also flat at 2,125 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.8% to 9,186 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.1% to 10,934 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,283 points

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 3,525 points

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 1.8% to 5,530 points

