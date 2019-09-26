MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt extends gains; other markets subdued

By Ateeq Shariff and Shamsuddin Mohd

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Egyptian stocks on Thursday extended gains from the previous session offsetting some of its wide losses incurred in the first three sessions of the week following protests in several Egyptian cities.

Anti-government protests broke out last weekend against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, causing shares to plunge on the Cairo bourse early in the week.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rebounded for a second day, gaining 1.9% with 27 of 30 stocks rising on the index.

The country's largest lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA jumped 4.1% and Cairo for Investment and Real Estate Development CIRA.CA (CIRA) surged 10%, its biggest since April 2011.

Exchange data showed foreign investors were net buyers of the stocks.

The index had lost over 10% in first three sessions of the week in what the bourse's chairman Mohamed Farid said was an 'unjustified' reaction.

"Earlier this week, retail investors (with long memories of the events in 2011) were unnerved by the protests on Friday. The EGX lost more than 10% between Sunday-Tuesday and so it is not surprising that we are seeing a bounce back," said Vrajesh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at Al Mal Capital.

"Our channel checks suggest margin calls on retail investors are mostly done and we expect the market to recover next week supported by the large caps," he added.

However, markets elsewhere in the region were mostly subdued in lacklustre trade.

Saudi Arabia's key stock index .TASI gave up early gains to end flat. Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE declined 0.9%, while Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) 2310.SE advanced 2.8% after its board approved a higher first-half dividend compared to a year earlier.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI lost 0.4%, with market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD slipping 0.4%, while Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD was down 0.7%.

Dubai’s index .DFMGI closed 0.2% lower with most property stocks drifting into negative territory. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU dropping 1.7% and unit Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU shedding 0.7%.

A weakening property market in the United Arab Emirates is likely to put more pressure on the asset quality of the banking sector, Fitch Ratings agency said.

Qatar's index .QSI also slid 0.2% with Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA declining 1% and Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA decreasing 0.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI was flat at 8,028 points

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI lost 0.4% to 5,069 points

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI fell 0.2% to 2,798 points

QATAR

The index .QSI slid 0.2% to 10,420 points

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 rose 1.9% to 13,857 points

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,521 points

OMAN

The index .MSI slipped 0.1% to 4,016 points

KUWAIT

The index .BKP was down 0.7% at 6,223 points

