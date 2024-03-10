News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt bourse hits record high after IMF deal, Aramco lifts Saudi

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

March 10, 2024 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

By Ateeq Shariff

March 10 (Reuters) - Egyptian stocks closed at a record high on Sunday to lead Middle Eastern bourses, extending a rally set off by a new deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Egypt - the most populous Arab country - secured an expanded $8 billion deal on Wednesday with the IMF hours after the central bank hiked rates by 600 basis points and unshackled its currency, letting it slide, in a push to stabilise the economy.

The country's benchmark index .EGX30 finished 5.2% higher at 32,920 points, with most of its constituents rising, including top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was up 6.8%.

In late February, Egypt signed a deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to develop a prime stretch of its Mediterranean coast that would bring $35 billion of investments to the indebted country.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that with tens of billions of dollars in new financing from the UAE and the IMF, moving to a flexible exchange rate would be possible.

Saudi Arabia's main index .TASI added 0.3%, helped by a 1.4% rise in Saudi Aramco 2222.SE after the oil giant hiked its dividend despite drop in profit.

Aramco declared a base dividend, paid regardless of results, of $20.3 billion for the fourth quarter. It expects to pay out $43.1 billion in performance-linked dividends this year, including $10.8 billion in the first quarter.

The base dividend was increased 4% year-on-year, and the performance-linked dividend was about 9% higher.

The Qatari index .QSI was up 0.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 12,619

QATAR

.QSI added 0.5% to 10,235

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 5.2% to 32,920

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.2% to 2,016

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.4% to 4,760

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.4% to 8,141

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

