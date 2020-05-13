MIDEAST STOCKS-Ease in restrictions buoys Dubai, Saudi extends gains

May 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Saudi Arabia rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after the kingdom committed to deeper oil output cuts, while a further easing in coronavirus-related restrictions cheered Dubai's index.

On Monday, the kingdom said it would deepen output cuts in June beyond its quota under the latest OPEC+ deal to help drain a supply glut.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.1% in early trade, led by a 2.6% increase in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has closed a $10 billion one-year loan provided by a group of 10 banks, LPC, a fixed income news service which is part of Refinitiv, reported.

Sources have previously told Reuters that Aramco would use the loan to back its acquisition of a 70% stake in SABIC.

Aramco's shares were up 0.3%.

Elsewhere, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE added 0.4%. The lender reported net profit of 2.38 billion riyals ($633.65 million) in the first-quarter, down from 2.57 billion riyals a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the kingdom's cabinet has urged OPEC+ to adhere to reduced oil production rates and to further reduce them to contribute to restoring balance in global oil markets, the state news agency reported early on Wednesday.

In Dubai, the benchmark index .DFMGI gained 1.1%, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU rising 2.4%, while DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU jumped 8.6%.

The United Arab Emirates business and tourism hub Dubai has allowed public parks to reopen and hotel guests to access private beaches, state media said, as the emirate gradually lifts restrictions.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI dropped 1.7%, dragged down by a 3.4% slide in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

The country's largest lender FAB on Wednesday said it has $73.2 million of exposure to agri-trader Phoenix Commodities and related entities.

This was the biggest exposure so far disclosed by a UAE lender to the group that has entered liquidation after amassing more than $400 million in potential trading losses, according to a document prepared by the liquidators and seen by Reuters.

Qatar's index .QSI slipped 0.1%, hurt by a 0.4% fall in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

($1 = 3.7560 riyals)

