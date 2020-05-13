MIDEAST STOCKS-Ease in restrictions boosts Dubai; lender FAB drags Abu Dhabi

By Ateeq Shariff

May 13 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market closed higher on Wednesday after the emirate further eased coronavirus-related restrictions, but the Abu Dhabi index was pressured by First Abu Dhabi Bank on its exposure to in-liquidation agri-trader Phoenix.

The United Arab Emirates business and tourism hub Dubai has allowed public parks to reopen and hotel guests to access private beaches, state media said, as the emirate gradually lifts restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 1.5%, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU rising 4.1%. Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was up 2.4%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI declined 1.8%, weighed down by a 3.8% slide in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD. FAB, the United Arab Emirates' largest bank, said on Wednesday it has $73.2 million of exposure to agri-trader Phoenix Commodities and related entities.

This was the biggest exposure so far disclosed by a UAE bank to the group, which has entered liquidation after amassing more than $400 million in potential trading losses, according a document prepared by the liquidators and seen by Reuters.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.6%, extending gains from the previous session. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gained 1.1% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE was up 2.2%.

Al Rajhi Bank reported a net profit of 2.38 billion riyals ($633.65 million) in the first quarter, down from 2.57 billion riyals a year earlier. However, the net profit was higher than the previous quarter.

Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE shares were up 0.2%. On Tuesday, the world's top oil exporter reported a 25% fall in first-quarter net profit, which it blamed on slumping oil prices.

In Qatar, the index dropped 1%. Most of the stocks on the index were in red, including Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, which was down 1.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's index .EGX30 retreated 1.8%, with most of blue-chip stocks falling. El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA plunged 8.8% following a more than 50% decline in first-quarter net profit.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI added 0.6% to 6,721 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI dropped 1.8% to 4,059 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.5% to 1,921 points

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1% to 8,802 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.8% to 10,396 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.5% to 1,232 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,447 points

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 1.6% to 5,035 points

($1 = 3.7560 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.