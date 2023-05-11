MIDEAST STOCKS-Earnings boost Saudi index; oil weighs on other markets

By Ateeq Shariff

May 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Thursday after a set of strong earnings from major firms, while most other markets were in negative territory as oil prices turned red.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI finished 0.9% higher, buoyed by a 4.1% rise in Riyad Bank 1010.SE while Etihad Etisalat Company 7020.SE jumped 4.5%.

The telecom firm reported quarterly net profit after zakat and tax 465 million riyals ($124 million), up from 319 million riyals year ago.

Elsewhere, Savola Group 2050.SE concluded 4.7% higher, following a rise in quarterly earnings.

The main index could maintain its uptrend and extend gains in particular if oil prices are able to rebound more strongly, said Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU retreating 1.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI closed 0.6% lower, with conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD losing 0.3% as the firm is slated to report its first-quarter earnings.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - erased earlier gains during U.S. trading hours as a political standoff about the U.S. debt ceiling overshadowed a G7 finance leaders' meeting, raising jitters about a possible recession in the world's biggest oil consumer.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 1.3%, as most of the stocks on the index were in neagtive territory including top lender Commercial international Bank COMI.CA, which was down 1.1%.

The Egyptian bourse slid as it failed to move beyond this year's peak, said Negm.

"At the same time, international investors continue their selling trend in the face of a potential pound devaluation in the medium term and as the country is faced with a possible deterioration in credit rating."

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.9% to 11,393

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.6% to 9,700

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.1% to 3,569

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.1% to 10,742

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 1.3% to 17,271

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.1% to 1,937

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.3% to 4,667

KUWAIT

.BKP eased 0.2% to 7,671

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.