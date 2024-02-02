MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai up ahead of US employment data, Abu Dhabi falls

By Mohd Edrees

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Dubai stock exchange closed higher on Friday, ahead of crucial U.S. employment data that could hasten bets for rate cuts, while Abu Dhabi's index fell.

Economists polled by Reuters estimated the U.S. economy added 180,000 new jobs last month after creating 216,000 in December.

The employment data is due at 1330 GMT.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely.

Oil prices, a key contributor to Gulf's economy, rebounded on Friday after the OPEC+ group decided to keep production policy unchanged.

Brent crude LCOC1 was up 0.60% to $79.17 a barrel by 1058 GMT O/R

Dubai's main index .DFMGI gained 0.2%, helped by a 3.4% jump in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation EMPOWER.DU, while Dubai's top lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU increased 1.4%.

Among the gainers, Investment bank Shuaa Capital SHUA.DU surged 14.7%, its biggest intraday rise since late March 2019, after the firm denied rumours regarding delisting from the Dubai Financial Market

The Dubai index notched up 1.6% on a weekly basis, while Abu Dhabi's index logged 1.2% weekly losses according to LSEG data.

However, Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI edged 0.1% lower, extending losses to straight seventh session, dragged down by a 1.4% slump in IHC-owned investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD and a 1.2% decline in UAE's third-largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

The losses in the index were stemmed by a 2.9% jump in petrochemical firm Borouge BOROUGE.AD as the firm reported better than expected Q4 earnings on Thursday.

The firm posted a 16% growth in Q4 net profit to $288 million that beat $225.4 million Q4 estimates.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI down 0.1% to 9,456

DUBAI

.DFMGI up 0.2% to 4,229

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.