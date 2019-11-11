MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rebounds on earnings, Saudi extends gains

World Markets

Dubai's stock market rebounded on Monday, supported by real estate shares and corporate earnings, as Saudi rallied on the back of financials.

Dubai's index .DFMGI rose 0.5% with Emirates NBD ENBD.DU gaining 0.9%, while Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was up 1% a day after reporting a 20% rise in third-quarter net profit.

The profit came despite a prolonged slowdown in the emirate's property sector, where the supply glut has sent residential prices sliding by at least a quarter since mid-2014.

The blue-chip developer's unit Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU advanced 3.9%. On Sunday, it reported nine-month net profit of 2.07 billion dirhams ($563.60 million).

Air Arabia AIRA.DU added 2.1%, as the third-quarter net profit of United Arab Emirates's only listed airline jumped 57%, which it attributed to a 10% rise in passengers carried from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI was up 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 0.5% and Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE increasing 1.3%, in its fifth day of gains.

Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE in its initial public offering prospectus said it expected to close its acquisition of Sabic in the first half of next year.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit 2160.SE soared 9.9%, its biggest gain since May. The firm said it had reduced the accumulated losses to 1.4% of capital.

In Qatar, the index .QSI edged up 0.4%, snapping three straight session losses, with Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA increasing 1.1% and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA adding 1.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, however, the index .ADI extended the losses for a straight fourth day to close 0.1% lower, as lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD slid 0.9% and First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD was down 0.1%.

Dana Gas DANA.AD jumped 4%. The energy firm said on Sunday its collections from Egypt, UAE and Iraq's Kurdistan increased 16.7% to $230 million in the nine-month period.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 ended 0.2% lower, as the country's largest lender, Commercial International Bank, COMI.CA slipped 0.4 and El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA declined 2.2%.

The latter reported third-quarter net profit of 829 million Egyptian pounds ($51.52 million), compared with 1.13 billion Egyptian pounds a year earlier.

