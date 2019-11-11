MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rebounds on earnings, Saudi extends gains

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market rebounded on Monday, supported by real estate shares and corporate earnings, as Saudi rallied on the back of financials.

Dubai's index .DFMGI rose 0.5% with Emirates NBD ENBD.DU gaining 0.9%, while Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was up 1% a day after reporting a 20% rise in third-quarter net profit.

The profit came despite a prolonged slowdown in the emirate's property sector, where the supply glut has sent residential prices sliding by at least a quarter since mid-2014.

The blue-chip developer's unit Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU advanced 3.9%. On Sunday, it reported nine-month net profit of 2.07 billion dirhams ($563.60 million).

Air Arabia AIRA.DU added 2.1%, as the third-quarter net profit of United Arab Emirates's only listed airline jumped 57%, which it attributed to a 10% rise in passengers carried from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI was up 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 0.5% and Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE increasing 1.3%, in its fifth day of gains.

Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE in its initial public offering prospectus said it expected to close its acquisition of Sabic in the first half of next year.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit 2160.SE soared 9.9%, its biggest gain since May. The firm said it had reduced the accumulated losses to 1.4% of capital.

In Qatar, the index .QSI edged up 0.4%, snapping three straight session losses, with Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA increasing 1.1% and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA adding 1.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, however, the index .ADI extended the losses for a straight fourth day to close 0.1% lower, as lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD slid 0.9% and First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD was down 0.1%.

Dana Gas DANA.AD jumped 4%. The energy firm said on Sunday its collections from Egypt, UAE and Iraq's Kurdistan increased 16.7% to $230 million in the nine-month period.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 ended 0.2% lower, as the country's largest lender, Commercial International Bank, COMI.CA slipped 0.4 and El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA declined 2.2%.

The latter reported third-quarter net profit of 829 million Egyptian pounds ($51.52 million), compared with 1.13 billion Egyptian pounds a year earlier.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI was up 0.4% to 7,908 points

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI fell 0.1% to 5,088 points

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI was up 0.5% to 2,674 points

QATAR

The index .QSI gained 0.4% to 10,304 points

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 rose 1.1% to 14,209 points

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX fell 0.2% to 1,516 points

OMAN

The index .MSI rose 0.8% to 4,072 points

KUWAIT

The index .BKP edged up 0.1% to 6,257 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

($1 = 16.0900 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

