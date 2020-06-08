MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms on property shares as banks aid Saudi

By Ateeq Shariff

June 8 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market rose on Monday as property shares advanced, while Saudi Arabia extended gains from the previous session following an extension of output cuts by OPEC+ nations.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers - a group known as OPEC+ - agreed in April to cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June. They agreed on Saturday to sustain those cuts through July.

Meanwhile, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference on Monday that the kingdom and Gulf allies Kuwait and United Arab Emirates would not cut by an extra 1.18 million bpd in July as they are doing this month.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI ended 0.5% up, with Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE rising 6.3% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE 0.3% higher.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose a further 1.4%, a day after it registered its biggest intraday gain in two months. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU leapt 6.5%, while Union Properties UPRO.DU surged over 13%.

Elsewhere, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, which has hired banks to market dollar-denominated sukuk, added 0.5%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.8%, driven down by a 2.3% slide in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 3.2% decline in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.4%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, dropping 1.1% and petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA losing 1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.3%, extending gains from the previous session boosted by the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) agreement.

IMF said on Friday that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt for a one-year, $5.2 billion standby loan to help it grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA gained 2.7%, whereas Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA increased 2.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 0.5% to 7,300 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.8% to 4,369 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.4% to 2,164 points

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.4% to 9,316 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.3% to 11,147 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.6% to 1,277 points

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 3,537 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1% at 5,563 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

