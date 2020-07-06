MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms in weak Gulf, Egypt extends gains

By Ateeq Shariff

July 6 (Reuters) - The Dubai stock market closed higher on Monday ahead of Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the emirate's main stock exchange, reopening its trading floor from Tuesday after a three-month shutdown, while Egypt extended gains.

The DFM trading floor and customer affairs counters were temporarily closed in mid-March to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 1.2%, buoyed by a 2.2% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.3% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.3%, helped by a 6.8% jump in energy firm Dana Gas DANA.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) non-oil private sector grew in June for the first time this year, emerging from months of contraction as coronavirus restrictions were lifted, a survey showed on Sunday.

The seasonally-adjusted IHS Markit UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which covers manufacturing and services, rose to 50.4 in June from 46.7 in May, edging above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1.2%, with most of its constituents in positive territory, including Juhayna Food JUFO.CA, which surged 9.1%.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections among the six Gulf states, ended flat. Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE retreated 3.3%, whereas oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.5%.

Separately, the kingdom's Nahdi Medical Co, the largest pharmacy retail chain in Saudi Arabia, is weighing an initial public offering and has begun early talks with potential advisors, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the talks.

Qatar's index .QSI edged up 0.1%, driven by a 3.1% gain in Doha Bank DOBK.QA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI traded flat at 7,391 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.3% to 4,318 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.2% to 2,087 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.1% to 9,196 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.2% to 11,088 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,277 points

OMAN

.MSI was up 0.1% to 3,511 points

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.1% to 5,627 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.