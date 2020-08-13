MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms Gulf as major markets gain

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market hit a two-month high on Thursday, led by top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD), while other major bourses in the region also ended higher.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.9% to its highest since June 9, with ENBD ENBD.DU up 2.5%.

The bank is in preliminary discussions with Lebanon's Blom Bank BLOM.BY regarding the possibility of a potential acquisition of its shareholding in Blom Bank Egypt.

Elsewhere, Emaar Properties EMAR.DU closed up 3%.

DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU, however, declined 2.6% after posting a loss of 280 million dirhams ($76.24 million) in the second-quarter, its third consecutive quarterly loss, according to Refinitiv data.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.8%, driven by a 1.1% gain in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 3.5% increase in Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained 0.6%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rising 0.9%, while Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD jumped 3.4%.

The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit made 484 million dirhams in the three months to June 30, compared with 476 million dirhams a year earlier.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.5%, extending gains for a fourth session in a row. Market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA increased 1.9%, while lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA was up 1.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 traded in positive territory to close up 0.2%, with Commercial International bank COMI.CA gaining 1.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.8% to 7,704 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.6% to 4,387 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.9% to 2,155 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.5% to 9,602 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.2% to 10,944 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.3% to 1,311 points

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.1% to 3,565 points

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 0.5% t0 5,652 points

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

