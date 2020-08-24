World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms as major Gulf markets rise

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Most Middle Eastern stock markets ended higher on Monday, with the Dubai index outperforming the region boosted by a leap in its top lender Emirates NBD.

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern stock markets ended higher on Monday, with the Dubai index outperforming the region boosted by a leap in its top lender Emirates NBD.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 2%, boosted by a 6.1% jump in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.5% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

Investors are betting on growth for Emirates NBD after it emerged as a potential bidder for Egyptian assets of Lebanon's Blom Bank BLOM.BY.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.6%, helped by a 0.9% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 2.1% gain in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was up 0.7%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rising 2.4%, while Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was up 1.1%.

Aramco said on Sunday it was setting up a new corporate development organisation to oversee the company's assets and secure greater access to growth markets and technologies.

The Qatari index .QSI closed up 0.8%, as Industries Qatar IQCD.QA surged 7.4%, reaching its highest level since January 29, after the petrochemical maker bought Qatar Petroleum's 25% stake in QAFCO for $1 billion.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 ended up 0.4%, led by a 3.2% gain in tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA.

Amongst others, El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA climbed 3.1%. On Sunday, the company reported a profit of 514.2 million Egyptian pounds ($32.44 million) in the second quarter, down from 930.9 million a year earlier. However, the second quarter profit was higher than the previous quarter.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 7,957 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.6% to 4,570 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 2% to 2,281 points

QATAR

.QSI up 0.8% to 9,890 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.4% to 11,434 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.8% to 1,366 points

OMAN

.MSI added 1.7% to 3,690 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.7% at 5,742 points

($1 = 15.8500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB EAST

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular