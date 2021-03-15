MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads most of Gulf higher; Saudi index dips

By Ateeq Shariff

March 15 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ended higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session following Dubai's plans to increase tourism capacity, while the Saudi index was hit by its banking shares.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 0.7% higher, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and Dubai Investments DINV.DU, the Gulf-based diversified investment group, both advancing 2.5% each.

The Dubai government on Saturday announced its plan to increase tourism and hotel capacity by 134% over the next 20 years, as part of a wider plan to make the emirate more competitive as Gulf countries brace for the post-oil era.

The Dubai-2040 plan forecasts a 400% increase in beach capacity and 168 square kilo meter of lands allocated to logistics and other businesses, a government statement said.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained 0.4%, supported by a 0.8% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.1% increase in Samba Financial Group 1090.SE.

Economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the oil-rich Gulf region will be slow, weighing on the region's banking sector, S&P Global Ratings said.

Events like Dubai Expo this year and the World Cup in Qatar next year, as well as a rebounding oil market, will provide some support but growth will remain below historical levels, S&P said.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 retreated 0.6%, weighed down by a 4.9% slide in Fawry Banking FWRY.CA

Meanwhile, Egypt's central bank is likely to leave its overnight interest rates on hold on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, as inflation remained below target and growth appeared to be picking up.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI lost 0.2% to 9,646 ABU DHABI .ADI added 0.4% to 5,708 DUBAI .DFMGI rose 0.7% to 2,619 QATAR .QSI was flat to 10,241 EGYPT .EGX30 fell 0.6% to 11,222 BAHRAIN .BAX was flat at 1,462 OMAN .MSI was flat at 3,727 KUWAIT .BKP edged up 0.1% to 6,299 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

