MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads most of Gulf higher; Saudi index dips

By Ateeq Shariff

March 11 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ended higher on Thursday, on the back of financials and energy shares, while the Saudi index ended a four-day winning streak.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU rising 2.6%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU closed 1.5% higher.

Elsewhere, Dubai Investments DINV.DU rose 3.4% after announcing a 8% cash dividend for the year 2020.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.4%, led by a 0.8% increase in market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and an 8% jump in Dana Gas DANA.AD - its sharpest daily gain since December 2018.

Dana Gas announced a 5.5 fils per share dividend for the year 2020, despite posting a 1.38 billion dirhams loss for the year.

Governments of United Arab Emirates and Israel have entered formal talks to establish a quarantine-free travel corridor between the two countries to boost bilateral exchange following a normalisation deal, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

UAE and Israel are among the countries with the world's fastest COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.1%, snapping four sessions of gains, hit by a 1.7% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

However, the index managed a fifth successive weekly gain, adding 3.7% during the week.

The Qatari index .QSI lost nearly 0.5%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA shedding 1.7% to be the worst performer on the benchmark.

The benchmark logged its first weekly gain of 2.2% in four weeks, advancing in three of the last four trading days.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI eased 0.1% to 9,588

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.5% to 5,637

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1% to 2,573

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.5% to 10,225

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.2% to 11,261

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.3% to 1,469

OMAN

.MSI edged up 0.1% to 3,702

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.1% to 6,278

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.