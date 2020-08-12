MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads most major Gulf markets higher; Egypt quiet

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf bourses ended higher on Wednesday, with the Dubai's index buoyed by gains in Emirates NBD Bank after its digital banking services were restored.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.3%, led by a 1% gain in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 3.1% leap in Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.9%, boosted by a 2.6% jump in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

Abdulla Qassem, Emirates NBD's group chief operating officer, said the issues had been resolved and digital banking services have been restored across all channels.

Air Arabia AIRA.DU added 1.8%. On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates' only listed airline retreated 1.8% after it swung to a second-quarter loss of 239 million dirhams ($65.07 million) following a collapse in passenger traffic because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI slipped 0.2%, weighed down by a 0.7% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 1.7% retreat in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD ahead of its earnings announcement.

The Qatari index .QSI was up 0.3%, extending gains for a third straight session, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA rising 0.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 traded flat, as the stocks on the index moved sideways. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA was up 0.5%.

Egypt's Central Bank is likely to keep its main interest rates unchanged this week, even though inflation dropped to an eight-month low in July, a Reuters poll showed.

Of 11 analysts polled, nine forecast that the central bank would leave rates unchanged at its regular monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday. Two analysts forecast a 50 basis points cut.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 7,646 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.2% to 4,360 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.9% to 2,115 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.3% to 9,553 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 was flat at 10,922 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.5% to 1,315 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.2% to 3,567 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.3% to 5,683 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

