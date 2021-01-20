MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads most Gulf markets higher; Saudi eases

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, with Dubai leading gains boosted by its top lender Emirates NBD, while Saudi bucked the trend to close lower.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.4%, with Emirates NBD ENBD.DU jumping 4.4% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU up 0.8%.

Emirates NBD recorded a more 20% increase in the number and value of fund transfers via its DirectRemit platform in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Property stocks also drove gains, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU ending 1% higher.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.3%, with Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD surging 8.1% in its biggest intraday gain since October.

On Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Executive Council approved a framework between the Abu Dhabi Government and Aldar Properties for development of capital projects in the emirate.

The framework includes Aldar taking on the management of 30 billion dirhams ($8.17 billion) worth of major projects.

The index's gains, however, were limited by losses at telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD, which closed 3.2% lower.

Etisalat had posted its best day in nearly six years on Tuesday as the company called a board meeting for Wednesday to discuss increasing the foreign ownership limit in the firm.

Qatar's main index .QSI gained 0.3%, led by a 3.3% jump in market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.4% fall Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE and a 0.3% drop in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 tacked on 0.9%, with most of the stocks on the index in positive territory, including Commercial International Bank COMI.CA which advanced 1.1%.

Meanwhile, Egypt and Qatar have agreed to resume diplomatic relations, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The move follows an agreement between Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt earlier this month to end their boycott of Qatar dating from 2017 over allegations it supported terrorism, a charge that Doha denies.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.3% to 8,878

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.3% to 5,676

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.4% to 2,792

QATAR

.QSI was up 0.3% at 10,799

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 0.9% to 11,599

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.3% to 1,448

OMAN

.MSI advanced 1% to 3,716

KUWAIT

.BKP edged up 0.2% to 6,202

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

