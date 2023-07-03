MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads most Gulf markets higher; Qatar falls

By Ateeq Shariff

July 3 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday amid rising oil prices, with the Dubai index outperforming the region, while the Qatari index bucked the trend to close lower.

Prices of oil, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia announced supply cuts for August, overshadowing concerns over a global economic slowdown and the potential for further U.S. interest rate hikes.

Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of OPEC, had pledged earlier this month to make a deep cut to its output in July, on top of the broader OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024 as the group sought to boost flagging oil prices.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI — which traded after a four-session break — advanced 2.3%, buoyed by a 3.6% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 3% rise in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

The Dubai stock market restarted trading with a strong performance as traders return with a positive sentiment, said George Pavel, general manager at Capex.com Middle East.

"The main index extended its uptrend after a short period of stagnation supported by the rise of multiple sectors thanks to the solid local economy."

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.5%, driven by a 2.8% gain in Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE and a 2.4% increase in Etihad Etisalat Co 7020.SE ahead of trading ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.1%.

The Qatari index .QSI fell 0.2%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

The Qatari bourse was under pressure after a small rebound, said Pavel. Natural gas prices, which are still near multi-month lows, could continue to weigh on the market.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 11,545

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.1% to 9,562

DUBAI

.DFMGI leapt 2.3% to 3,879

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.22% to 10,181

BAHRAIN

.BAX down 0.1% to 1,957

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.4% to 4,792

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.6% to 7,858

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

