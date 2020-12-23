MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads most Gulf markets higher; Qatar dips

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market outperformed the region on Wednesday, as the emirate is set to begin inoculations with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the Qatar index fell for a third straight session.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.2%, buoyed by a 2.6% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.5% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

Dubai will start inoculating people with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech for free from Wednesday, the emirate's government said, joining Saudi Arabia which last week became the first Arab country to begin using this vaccine.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 0.8% and Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE climbing 3.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.6%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rising 0.5%, while Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD advanced 1.6%.

Aldar has signed an agreement to divest two of its district cooling assets on Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island to National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) TABR.DU for 963 million dirhams ($262.2 million).

Back in Dubai, Tabreed closed 1.5% higher.

The Qatari index .QSI fell 0.3%, hit by a 2.1% drop in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.2%, helped by a 0.4% rise in the country's top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

The Arab state's central bank is set to leave its main interest rate on hold on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, possibly putting a pause on reductions as persistently high treasury yields fall too.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 8,721

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.6% to 5,142

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.2% to 2,511

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.3% to 10,504

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.2% to 10,678

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.2% to 1,496

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,599

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.2% to 6,094

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

