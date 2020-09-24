MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads most Gulf indexes lower as COVID-19 cases spike

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets ended lower on Thursday, with Dubai taking the hardest hit from losses in real estate shares, a day after the United Arab Emirates reported its sharpest daily spike in coronavirus cases.

The Gulf Arab state on Wednesday reported 1,083 new cases, with authorities attributing the recent surge of infections to people not adhering to social distancing measures.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI declined 1.5%, weighed down by a 2.4% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.4% decrease in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI slipped 0.5%, driven down by a 0.9% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 1.5% fall in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

The UAE has recorded 87,530 infections and 406 deaths from COVID-19 so far. The government does not disclose where in the country of seven emirates infections or deaths occurred.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia, which traded after a day's break, was down 0.1%. Petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE dropped 0.9%, while Samba Financial Group 1090.SE retreated 1.5%.

Najran Cement 3002.SE, however, surged 9.9% after it proposed first-half dividend of 0.75 riyal per share.

Kuwait's index .BKP fell 0.3%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory.

Moody's downgraded Kuwait's rating citing higher liquidity risks and weaker governance and institutional strength, as the Gulf state, battered by low oil prices, struggles to pass a law allowing it to issue international debt.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 0.6%, with Cleopatra Hospital CLHO.CA shedding 2.8% and investment bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA losing 1.8%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI eased 0.1% to 8,236 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.5% to 4,467 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 1.5% to 2,252 points

QATAR

.QSI was flat at 9,788 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.6% to 10,911 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,450 points

OMAN

.MSI added 0.2% to 3,627 points

KUWAIT

.BKP eased 0.3% at 6,222 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.