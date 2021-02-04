MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads major Gulf markets lower; Saudi index gains

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Middle East ended lower on Thursday, with Dubai leading the losses, as a surge in COVID-19 cases rattled investor confidence, although Saudi Arabia bucked the trend to close higher.

The main share index .DFMGI in Dubai, the Middle East's trade and tourism hub, dropped 1.5%. The index also posted its second weekly loss in five, losing 1% over the five sessions to Thursday.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU slid 2.5%, while Dubai Investments DINV.DU retreated 4.9%, to become the top loser on the index, a day after it reported a sharp decline in full-year profit.

A second wave of coronavirus infections threatens to upend a tourism boom in Dubai which provided a salve to its battered economy.

Dubai, one of the few destinations open to international travellers since July, has yet to impose the toughest restrictions after record daily infections in the UAE, in the hopes that vaccinations will spare a repeat of last year's lockdown.

Following the correction of major exchanges including the U.S. at the end of January, easing of the local market is almost inevitable, said Daniella Stoeva, business market analyst with ICM.com.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia rose 0.9%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE advancing 3.5% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's biggest lender, rising 1.7%.

The kingdom's non-oil private sector grew strongly in January, its fifth straight month of expansion, as output soared and firms were hopeful of a substantial economic recovery, a survey showed on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI slipped 0.2%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 0.3%.

The Qatari index .QSI fell 0.4%, hit by a 1.5% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.2%, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA falling 0.9%.

Activity in Egypt's non-oil private sector contracted for a second month in January, but businesses were optimistic conditions would improve in 2021 as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, a survey showed on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.9% to 8,618

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.2% to 5,664

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 1.5% to 2,671

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.4% to 10,431

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.2% to 11,599

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.2% to 1,461

OMAN

.MSI up 0.1% to 3,606

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.1% to 6,219

