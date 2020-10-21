MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads major Gulf markets higher in early trade

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets were in positive territory early on Wednesday, led by financial stocks, with Dubai's index boosted by gains in DAMAC Properties.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.7%, buoyed by a 14.4% surge in DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU as investors hunted for bargains.

There has been speculation about possible plans to take the company private but no final decision has been taken yet.

Hussain Sajwani, who founded the company nearly two decades ago, has been exploring the deal since late 2019 after DAMAC's share price plunged over the past two years.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 0.6% and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE increasing 0.7%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.2%, helped by a 0.4% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 1.1% increase in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI slipped 0.1%, with Qatar Insurance QISB.QA dropping 2%.

However, gains in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, which was up 0.5%, limited losses.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.