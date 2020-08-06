MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads major Gulf bourses higher, Egypt extends gains

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Major Middle Eastern markets ended higher on Thursday, with Dubai outperforming the region, as many investors returned from a long break for the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha.

Investors usually prefer to cash in holdings before the Eid holidays, which lasted for at least three days in most Gulf countries.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE both gaining 1%.

Samba on Wednesday posted a 2% rise in quarterly net profit to 955 million riyals ($254.65 million), surviving a period marked by the coronavirus outbreak and weak interest rates.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.4%, boosted by a 1.6% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 3.4% leap in logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU.

Aramex reported a second-quarter net profit of 94.4 million dirhams ($25.70 million), down from 123.2 million dirhams a year ago, but higher than the preceding quarter.

Meanwhile, foreign direct investment in Dubai fell by 74% in the first half of the year compared with the same period of 2019, as the pandemic stalled parts of the global economy.

The Middle East financial and trade centre drew in 12 billion dirhams ($3.27 billion) in the six months to June 30, the Dubai government said.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI closed up 1.3%, buoyed by a 1.5% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

In Qatar, which traded after a five-session break, the blue-chip index .QSI gained 1%. Petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA climbed 3.2%, while Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA was up 1.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 1.1%, extending gains for a fourth session, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA rising 2.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was up 0.4% to 7,500 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 1.3% to 4,356 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.4% to 2,108 points

QATAR

.QSI increased 1% to 9,412 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.1% to 10,817 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.3% to 1,289 points

OMAN

.MSI added 0.3% to 3,568 points

KUWAIT

.BKP slipped 0.1% to 5,484 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

