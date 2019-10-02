MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads losses as Gulf tracks decline in global markets

By Ateeq Shariff and Shamsuddin Mohd

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Middle East stocks fell on Wednesday, mirroring a decline in global shares, with Dubai particularly hard hit as property companies declined sharply.

Global equity markets dropped after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in September to its weakest level in more than a decade as business conditions deteriorated further amid trade tensions between China and the United States.

Manufacturing activity in the euro zone also shrank at its steepest rate in almost seven years last month, according to a survey on Tuesday that suggested there would not be a turnaround any time soon.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI closed 1.3% lower, extending losses for a second session with all its real estate stocks tumbling. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU plunged 4.8% to its lowest level since June 27, while its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU was down 1.6%.

A Reuters poll in September showed that Dubai property prices have slumped 25%-35% since mid-2014 and that analysts expect a further downtrend this year and next amid a slowing economy and an oversupply of housing units.

Saudi Arabia's share index .TASI dropped 0.9% with all banks in the index slipping, including Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE which fell 1.1%. Saudi Telecom 7010.SE dropped 2.4%.

Saudi Arabia's economy slowed sharply in the second quarter amid oil output cuts by the world's largest crude exporter, government data showed on Monday, raising fears of an economic contraction this year.

On Monday, Fitch downgraded Saudi Arabia's credit rating to A from A+, citing rising geopolitical and military tensions in the Gulf following an attack on Saudi oil facilities and a deterioration of the kingdom's fiscal position.

The Saudi finance ministry said in a statement that the decision by Fitch was "swift" and did not reflect Riyadh's actions to maintain global oil supplies. It asked the rating agency to reconsider its downgrade.

Egypt' blue-chip index .EGX30 slid 0.8% with 26 of the 30 stocks declining. Eastern Company EAST.CA shed 2.7%, while El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA tumbled 4.4%.

Egyptians were net sellers of stocks, bourse data showed.

In Qatar, the index .QSI retreated 0.7% with market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA losing 1.4% and Mesaieed petrochemical MPHC.QA dropping 2.4%.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI lost 0.5%, extending losses for a third straight day. Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD declined 1.3% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD was down 1.8%.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI declined 0.9% to 7,984 points

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI lost 0.5% to 5,031 points

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI dropped 1.3% to 2,744 points

QATAR

The index .QSI slid 0.7% to 10,360 points

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 down 0.8% to 14,381 points

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX fell 0.1% to 1,514 points

OMAN

The index .MSI slipped 0.3% to 4,025 points

KUWAIT

The index .BKP was down 0.7% at 6,120 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff and Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

