MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Qatar ends lower

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dubai stock market closed higher on Wednesday, outperforming the Gulf region, while Qatari stocks retreated amid volatile energy prices.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI snapped its losing streak since Friday, climbing 1.4% and marking its best day since September. The index was lifted by gains in almost all constituent stocks.

Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, Dubai's biggest lender, rose 2.3% and toll operator Salik SALIK.DU gained 2.4%.

Dubai Financial Market Co DFM.DU, the operator of Dubai stock exchange, rose 3.6% after it reported a 41.7% surge in FY net profit.

Mashreq Bank MASB.DU added 3%, after the lender proposed annual cash dividend of AED 9 per share, up 800% from last year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI ended 0.3% higher, extending its rally into the third consecutive session, helped by a 1.5% gain in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, the UAE's third-largest lender, surged 3.3% on its best day since early November, after achieving 23% growth in both annual and fourth-quarter net profit.

The lender also raised its annual dividend by 48.6% to AED 0.55 per share.

Qatari stock index .QSI dropped 1.2%, extending its losses for the third consecutive session with most of its constituent stocks in negative territory.

Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA continued its slide since Monday, falling 2.9%, and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA dropping 1.8%.

The Qatari stock market remained under pressure due to the sharp decrease in natural gas prices during the last few weeks, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"However, it could find some support if energy markets recover in a more consistent manner."

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia lost 0.1%, weighed down by a 1.1% loss in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 0.2% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has revised its 2023 growth forecast for Saudi Arabia to 2.6%, 1.1 percentage points below its October projection.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 0.2%, dragged down by 4.1% loss in E-Finance EFIH.CA, 4.8% fall in Talaat Mostafa TMGH.CA.

Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA and EFG Hermes HRHO.CA declined 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.1% to 10,784

QATAR

.QSI lost 1.2% to 10,800

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 0.2% to 16,408

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.4% at 1,921

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.1% to 4,710

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 0.6% to 8,130

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI added 0.3% to 9,844

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.4% to 3,348

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com; 91 8067498453; Reuters Messaging: MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.