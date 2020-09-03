MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Egypt extends losses

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Dubai shares led gains among the Gulf markets on Thursday as property stocks rallied and Egypt extended losses for a fifth straight session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 2.3%, while petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE rose 0.5%.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority (CMA) said it would allow foreigners to invest directly in debt instruments, further opening the Saudi market to outside investors.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 3.1%, buoyed by a 3.1% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 2.8% increase in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The emirate is seeking to attract wealthy foreign retirees as the economy of the Middle East trade and tourism hub reels from the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices, prompting many expatriates to leave.

The new law could boost Dubai's real estate market, which has been oversupplied for years.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.4% gain in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.3%, driven by a 0.6% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

Beyond the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.3%. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA dropped 0.6%, while Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA retreated 2.9%.

A contraction in Egypt's non-oil private sector gathered speed in August after slowing in July, an indication that Egypt is not back on track after a months-long coronavirus slowdown, a survey showed on Thursday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI was up 0.4% to 8,045 points ABU DHABI .ADI added 0.1% to 4,552 points DUBAI .DFMGI rose 1% to 2,283 points QATAR .QSI gained 0.3% to 9,836 points EGYPT .EGX30 down 0.3% to 11,181 points BAHRAIN .BAX gained 0.9% to 1,410 points OMAN .MSI lost 0.6% to 3,746 points KUWAIT .BKP down 0.2% at 5,865 points (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

