News & Insights

World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Abu Dhabi falls as oil slips

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

July 03, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

July 3 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, with the Dubai index outperforming the region, although the Abu Dhabi index bucked the trend.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI - which traded after a four-session break - gained 1.3%, driven by a 3% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.7% increase in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.2%, helped by a 0.8% rise in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

Among other gainers, Etihad Etisalat Company 7020.SE advanced 2.4% a day before trading ex-dividend.

In Qatar, the index .QSI rose 0.2%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA putting on 0.8% and Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat Co QGTS.QA climbing 1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the economy of which is mostly reliant on oil, the index .FTFADGI traded 0.1% lower as the commodity slipped.

Oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market - fell as concerns about a global economic slowdown and possible further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on prices, offsetting forecasts of tighter supplies and OPEC+ output cuts.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.