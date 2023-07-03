MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Abu Dhabi falls as oil slips

July 3 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, with the Dubai index outperforming the region, although the Abu Dhabi index bucked the trend.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI - which traded after a four-session break - gained 1.3%, driven by a 3% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.7% increase in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.2%, helped by a 0.8% rise in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

Among other gainers, Etihad Etisalat Company 7020.SE advanced 2.4% a day before trading ex-dividend.

In Qatar, the index .QSI rose 0.2%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA putting on 0.8% and Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat Co QGTS.QA climbing 1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the economy of which is mostly reliant on oil, the index .FTFADGI traded 0.1% lower as the commodity slipped.

Oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market - fell as concerns about a global economic slowdown and possible further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on prices, offsetting forecasts of tighter supplies and OPEC+ output cuts.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

