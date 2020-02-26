MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads Gulf lower as coronavirus concerns intensify

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stocks extended loses on Wednesday as the coronavirus continued to spread through the Middle East, with Kuwait and Bahrain reporting a rise in new cases.

Three Gulf Arab states recorded their first coronavirus cases this week, all in people who had travelled from Iran, which on Wednesday reported a total of 19 virus-related deaths, the most outside China, and 139 cases.

Bahrain, which has suspended flights to Dubai, on Wednesday reported a rise in the number of cases to 26, some in people who had travelled through the UAE. Oman has recorded four cases.

Kuwait, which last week evacuated 700 people from Iran, has reported 25 cases.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 2% to its lowest level since June last year. Emaar Properties EMAR.DU lost 2.7%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was down 2.1%.

The UAE has reported 13 cases of the coronavirus since Jan. 28.

Budget airliner Air Arabia AIRA.DU extended losses from the previous session to close 2.1% lower, a day after the UAE suspended all flights to and from Iran for at least a week due to the spread of the coronavirus in the Islamic republic.

Qatar's index .QSI retreated 1.6%, extending losses for a fourth consecutive day. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, declined 3% and Qatar Insurance QINS.QA slumped 7.9%, its biggest intra-day fall since mid-March 2018 as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.6%. Samba Financial Group 1090.SE was down 3.2% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE was 1% lower.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI ended 0.9% lower, hurt by a 0.6% fall in top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 2.9% drop in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was down 1%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA losing 2.4% and Commercial International Bank COMI.CA falling 0.3%.

The Kuwait bourse .BKP was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.6% to 7,711 points ABU DHABI .ADI eased 0.9% to 4,891 points DUBAI .DFMGI lost 2% to 2,621 points QATAR .QSI slid 1.6% to 9,548 points EGYPT .EGX30 down 1% to 13,201 points BAHRAIN .BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,662 points OMAN .MSI added 0.3% to 4,139 points (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.