MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads gains as markets rise on higher oil

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets finished higher on Monday amid a surge in oil prices, with Dubai outperforming the region, led by property and banking stocks.

Oil prices touched multi-month highs on expectations OPEC and allied producers will cap output at current levels in February and on hopes that vaccines will curb the spread of the coronavirus. O/R

Most OPEC+ countries would like to postpone a planned increase in oil output from February, because fuel demand is weakening amid new global lockdowns, three OPEC+ sources said on Monday.

Sentiment was also aided by encouraging global manufacturing data. Surveys showed manufacturing across Europe grew at the end of 2020. Asian factory activity expanded thanks to Chinese demand.

Dubai .DFMGI closed 2.9% higher, marking the benchmark's biggest single-day gain since June 7.

Dubai's largest listed developer, Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, was the top gainer, adding 5.3%. Its biggest bank, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, rose 4.3%.

The sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU gained 1.8%. Real estate company Damac Properties DAMAC.DU rose 3.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained on 0.7%, led by the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, which rose nearly 1%. Telecoms company Etisalat ETISALT.AD closed the session 0.7% higher.

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi benchmarks have gained for two successive sessions.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed up 0.6%.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gained 1.1%. Saudi Kayan Petrochemical 2350.SE surged 6.4% after the Ministry of Energy approved its request to lift ethane allocation by a maximum of 30 million standard cubic feet per day.

The Qatari index .QSI advanced 0.4% with the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, adding 0.7%.

Egypt's index .EGX30 fell 0.3% with country's largest private lender, Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, falling 0.6%.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Larry King)

