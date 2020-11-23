MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads gains as markets cheer vaccine news

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets ended higher on Monday, as further encouraging news on the COVID-19 vaccine boosted investor sentiment, spurring optimism over a faster-than-expected global economic recovery.

AstraZeneca AZN.L said its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90% effective, giving the world another weapon to fight the global pandemic and potentially cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals.

The vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is the third major trial to report success after U.S.-based Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer Inc PFE.N with Germany's BioNTech SE 22UAy.F, BNTX.O, propelling financial markets worldwide.

Oil prices, a vital catalyst for financial markets in the Gulf region, rose more than 1%, extending last week's gains as traders eyed a recovery in demand due to successful vaccine trials. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced for a second straight session, concluding 0.3% higher.

Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group Co 4013.SE was the top gainer on the index, gaining 2.3%, while oil behemoth and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE put on 0.6%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced sharply to close 1.3% higher, with the emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU adding 2.4%, while Dubai Ismalic Bank DISB.DU tacked on nearly a percent.

Dubai said the economic growth rate could increase by up to 1% because of plans by the United Arab Emirates to extend to more categories a "golden" visa system which grants 10-year residency in the Gulf state.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI finished 0.8% higher, with telecom firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD gaining 2.4%, while real estate firm Aldar Properties ALDAR.DU put on 1.7%.

Elsewhere, the Qatar index .QSI added 1.2%, buoyed by finance stocks Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Commercial Bank COMB.QA, which gained 3.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.3% higher, with property firm Talat Mostafa Group Holding TMGH.CA jumping 4.9%, while Sixth of October Development and Investment Co OCDI.CA gained over 5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI added 0.3% to 8,611

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.8% to 4,974

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.3% to 2,354

QATAR

.QSI put on 1.2% to 10,330

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 0.3% to 10,885

BAHRAIN

.BAX rose 0.1% to 1,461

OMAN

.MSI added 0.4% to 3,627

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.6% to 6,172

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.