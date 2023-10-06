MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai index tracks global shares higher, Abu Dhabi falls

By Mohammad Edrees

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock index closed higher on Friday, following global equities over hopes of a subdued U.S. payrolls number later in the day, though Abu Dhabi shares bucked the trend.

MSCI's All-Country stock index .MIWD00000PUS was 0.2% higher, while in Europe the STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.7%.

U.S. job growth likely slowed moderately in September, according to analysts' forecasts, with non-farm payrolls expected to increase by 170,000 jobs after rising 187,000 in August.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI jumped 0.5%, boosted by gains in financial and utilities sector stocks. Dubai's largest lender, Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, advanced 1.7% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation EMPOWER.DU gained 2.2%.

Among the winners, BHM Capital Financial Services BHMCAPITAL.DU surged 14.6% after EIH Financial Services acquired a 66.97% stake in the company from Jordan Kuwait BankJOKB.AM.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's main index FTFADGI edged 0.1% lower, weighed down by a 1.8% decline in each of Emirates Telecommunications Group EAND.AD and state-run Adnoc Gas ADNOCGAS.AD.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 0.1% or $0.12 to $84.19 a barrel by 1154 GMT. O/R

Separately, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Thursday it had awarded contracts worth about $16.94 billion for a gas project that aims to operate with net zero carbon dioxide emissions, adding it would be the first in the world to do so.

Abu Dhabi's index could see additional price corrections if oil prices continue to decline, said Hani Abuagla, Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.1% to 9,756

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.5% to 4,165

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

