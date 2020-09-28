MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai index leads major Gulf markets higher

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday, with financial shares boosting the Dubai index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.5%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE rising 3.1% and Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE gaining 1.8%.

The kingdom plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021 after months of suspension as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Saudi Arabia's tourism minister told Reuters.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.7%, buoyed by a 1.9% gain in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.2% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

Amongst others, Aramex ARMX.DU closed up 2.1%, snapping two sessions of losses triggered after the logistics firm on Wednesday confirmed that a portion of its warehouse facility in Morocco had been damaged in a fire.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.1%, supported by a 3% leap in aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI climbed 0.7%, as most of its member stocks ended in positive territory including Qatar Insurance Company QINS.QA, which surged 8.2%.

On Thursday, ratings agency Moody's affirmed the Gulf state's Aa3 rating, while maintaining a stable outlook.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 firmed 0.6%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA jumping 4.8%.

Egypt has hired banks ahead of a potential issuance of dollar-denominated green bonds, a document showed on Monday.

The bonds would enhance foreign investors' confidence in the Egyptian economy and attract those interested in environmental returns, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.5% to 8,335 points ABU DHABI .ADI added 0.1% to 4,492 points DUBAI .DFMGI rose 0.7% to 2,261 points QATAR .QSI gained 0.7% to 9,884 points EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.6% to 10,970 points BAHRAIN .BAX eased 0.1% to 1,449 points OMAN .MSI was flat at 3,621 points KUWAIT .BKP lost 0.5% to 6,156 points (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.