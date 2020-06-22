MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains on further lockdown easing; Saudi retreats

By Ateeq Shariff

June 22 (Reuters) - The Dubai stock market advanced on Monday after the emirate said it would allow tourists to enter from July 7 in a further easing of its coronavirus lockdown, while the Saudi bourse retreated with broad-based losses among its constituents.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 1.6%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU both up 1.8%. Budget airline Air Arabia AIRA.DU jumped 5.3%.

Dubai will also allow those with residency visas to enter from Monday, the government media office said in a statement on Sunday, more than two months after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced strict measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Last week, the UAE allowed citizens and residents to travel to countries deemed low-risk for catching the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI retreated 1.2%, pulled down by a 2.3% fall in petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE and a 2.7% decline in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

"It's not surprising that the market is weak, since there is no catalyst left," an analyst said, as the kingdom completed the final phase of joining the FTSE emerging market index.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.3%, supported by a 0.8% gain in Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI lost 0.3%, driven by a 3.2% slide in Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA. However, the index's fall was cushioned by a 0.5% rise in Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA.

The Gulf's biggest lender by assets is set to raise 1.2 billion Chinese yuan ($169.61 million) through the sale of 3.85% five-year bonds on Monday

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.8% with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA down 1.3%, while tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA fell 4.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1.2% to 7,260 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.3% to 4,347 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.6% to 2,091 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.3% to 9,261 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.8% to 10,742 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.3% to 1,279 points

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.4% to 3,510 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% at 5,506 points

($1 = 7.0752 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

