MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains on further lockdown easing; other markets dip

June 22 (Reuters) - The Dubai stock market rose on Monday after the emirate said it would allow tourists to enter from July 7 in a further easing of its coronavirus lockdown, outperforming other major Gulf markets which retreated in early trade.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI rose 0.5%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU rising 1.2% and budget airliner Air Arabia AIRA.DU gaining 1.8%.

Dubai will also allow those with residency visas to enter from Monday, the government media office said in a statement on Sunday.

The announcement comes more than two months after the United Arab Emirates introduced strict measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2% with petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE down 0.4% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE 0.2% lower.

The kingdom plans to start a tourism development fund with an initial $4 billion investment, the ministry of tourism said on Sunday, part of a scheme to diversify the economy away from its dependence on oil revenues.

Qatar's index .QSI was down 0.4% with most individual stocks in the red. Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA slid 2.7% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, dropped 0.6%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.3%, driven by a 0.9% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.8% fall in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

($1 = 3.7512 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.