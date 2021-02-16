MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai bucks Gulf trend with blue-chip sell-off

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Tuesday, though the Dubai index was dragged into negative territory by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) DISB.DU.

DIB, the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, slid 2.6% after reporting a sharp decline in full-year profit while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU retreated 1.6%, weighing on a Dubai index down 1.2%.

Investor sentiment was also soured by Saudi Arabia's plans to cease signing contracts with companies that do not have a regional base in the kingdom, looking to attract foreign investment and create local jobs.

Foreign firms have long used neighbouring United Arab Emirates as a springboard for regional operations, including for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged up 0.2%, extending its rally for a ninth day, held back by a 4.9% slide for Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE.

Shares in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE finished 0.6% up after Credit Suisse raised its target price for the oil major's shares to 30.5 riyals ($8.13), up from from 28 riyals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.3%, supported by a 1% gain for First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender.

Elsewhere, the Qatari index .QSI reversed early losses to close flat, helped by Commercial Bank's COMB.QA 0.9% gain.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.1%, with Talaat Mostafa Group Holding TMGH.CA up 1.4%.

The unemployment rate in Egypt, the Arab world's most populous nation, edged down to 7.2% for October to December 2020, down 0.8% from the same period in 2019.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI up 0.2% to 9,102

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.3% to 5,664

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 1.2% to 2,611

QATAR

.QSI was flat at 10,460

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.1% to 11,534

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.9% to 1,474

OMAN

.MSI lost 0.4% to 3,554

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 0.6% to 6,251

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

