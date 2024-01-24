MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai bourse leads Gulf markets higher on upbeat earnings

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, largely on the back of corporate earnings with the Dubai index leading the gains.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.8%, with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) DISB.DU jumping 7.7% - its biggest intraday gain since June 2020 - after reporting upbeat full-year earnings.

DIB, the biggest Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday reported a 24% increase in full-year attributable net profit to 6.80 billion dirhams ($1.85 billion) from a year earlier

Also, the lender raised its 2023 dividend proposal to 45% versus 30% for the year 2022.

Elsewhere, top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU closed 4.8% higher, ahead of its earnings announcement.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.6%, led by a 1.7% rise in Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication7040.SE and a 1.4% increase in auto rental firm Lumi 4262.SE.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE edged 0.2% higher.

Oil - which fuels the Gulf's economy - steadied, with Brent trading near $80 a barrel, as a Chinese economic stimulus package and geopolitical tensions were offset by concerns over tepid demand and a stronger dollar.

Separately, Saudi-based Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company, known as Avalon Pharma, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range, selling the shares at 82 riyals ($21.87) each on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI finished flat.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI added 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar gaining 2.7%.

However, Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA declined 3.8%, after reporting a 8% increase in 2023 profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.3%, with Talaat Mostafa Holding TMGH.CA leaping 8.4%.

Meanwhile, Egyptian economic growth will be slower than previously expected as its pound weakens, inflation cuts into purchasing power and fallout from the Gaza crisis eats into the country's main sources of foreign currency, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 12,174

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI was flat at 9,655

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 1.8% to 4,181

QATAR

.QSI added 0.1% to 10,373

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.3% to 27,666

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.7% to 2,009

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.4% to 4,607

KUWAIT

.BKP increased 0.4% to 8,058

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

