MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai bourse extends gains on plans to launch market-maker fund, IPOs

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Dubai's stock market advanced on Wednesday, a session after the index registered sharp gains following its plans to launch a multi-billion dirham market-maker fund, while the Saudi benchmark retreated amid falling oil prices.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 2.4% to its highest level in more than three years as most stocks were trading in the black, including blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU with a 5% jump.

Dubai plans to launch a 2 billion dirham ($545 million) market-maker fund to boost trading on its stock market, state news agency WAM reported, citing the emirate's deputy ruler Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He also said a committee overseeing the stock market's development approved a goal to double the financial market's size to 3 trillion dirhams, and that 10 state and state-related firms would be listed on Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Sheikh Maktoum, who oversees stock markets in the emirate, later tweeted that state-owned utility Dubai Electricity & Water Authority would be listed on the Dubai bourse in the coming months.

Among other gainers, Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU surged 14.9% to notch its biggest intraday gain in about 18 months.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.5%, hit by a 0.9% drop in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE and a 0.4% decrease in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Oil prices fell as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. O/R

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, meets on Thursday to review its policy and is expected to reconfirm plans for monthly increases.

The kingdom's energy index .TENI was down 0.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.2%, reaching a record high, with Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD rising 1.8%.

The Qatari benchmark .TASI rose 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA gaining 0.7%.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

