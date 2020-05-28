MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Abu Dhabi fall; other Gulf markets closed for holiday
Stock markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi retreated on Thursday, while other major Middle Eastern bourses, including Saudi Arabia, were closed for the Eid ul-Fitr holiday. ABU DHABI eased 0.4% to 4,119 points DUBAI lost 1.2%% to 1,961 points BAHRAIN was up 0.5% to 1,276 points OMAN added 2.2% to 3,521 points KUWAIT was flat at 5,455 points (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;)) nL8N2DA355
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
