MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Abu Dhabi fall; other Gulf markets closed for holiday

May 28 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi retreated on Thursday, while other major Middle Eastern bourses, including Saudi Arabia, were closed for the Eid ul-Fitr holiday.

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.4% to 4,119 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 1.2%% to 1,961 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.5% to 1,276 points

OMAN

.MSI added 2.2% to 3,521 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was flat at 5,455 points

