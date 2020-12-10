World Markets
UPRO

MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Abu Dhabi end higher, log weekly gains on vaccine hopes

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets ended higher on Thursday and delivered gains over the week, lifted by hopes a faster economic recovery with the development and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Saudi benchmark finishes 0.2% lower

Qatar, Egypt markets lose ground

Qatar sees 34.6 bln riyal 2021 fiscal deficit

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets ended higher on Thursday and delivered gains over the week, lifted by hopes a faster economic recovery with the development and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Britain began vaccinations this week, while the United States could start as soon as this weekend. Canada said initial vaccine shots would be delivered soon.

Riding the optimism, oil prices, a key catalyst for Gulf markets, have risen consistently in the past six weeks, with the Brent crude LCOc1 moving above $49 a barrel. O/R

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.5% rise in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 3.3% gain in Union Properties UPRO.DU. The Dubai benchmark index registered a 5.3% gain for the week.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI closed 0.6% higher, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rising 0.6% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD gaining 1.8%.

The index bounced back from a lose the previous week to close up almost 3% this week.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2%, with Al-Rajhi Bank 1120.SE slipping 0.5%. The index posted a 0.4% weekly loss.

Health authorities in Saudi Arabia have registered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 PFE.N vaccine for import and use in the country, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Qatari index .QSI fell 0.7%, weighed down by a 2.4% fall in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Qatar set a 2021 budget of 194.7 billion riyals ($53.5 billion), a 7.5% cut in spending from 2020 and forecast a deficit of 34.6 billion riyals next year on lower revenues.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index lost 0.3%. El Sewedy Electric Co SWDY.CA eased 2.6%, while real estate stock Heliopolis HELI.CA fell nearly 5%.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation in November quickened to 5.7% from 4.5% in October, official statistics agency CAPMAS said, driven by the price of food.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.2% to 8,644

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.6% to 5,109

DUBAI

.DFMGI climbed 0.3% in 2,547

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.7% to 10,446

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 0.3% to 10,987

BAHRAIN

.BAX gain 0.04% to 1,490

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 3,607

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 0.1% to 6,098

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPRO FAB PFE

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular