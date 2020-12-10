MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Abu Dhabi end higher, log weekly gains on vaccine hopes

Saudi benchmark finishes 0.2% lower

Qatar, Egypt markets lose ground

Qatar sees 34.6 bln riyal 2021 fiscal deficit

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets ended higher on Thursday and delivered gains over the week, lifted by hopes a faster economic recovery with the development and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Britain began vaccinations this week, while the United States could start as soon as this weekend. Canada said initial vaccine shots would be delivered soon.

Riding the optimism, oil prices, a key catalyst for Gulf markets, have risen consistently in the past six weeks, with the Brent crude LCOc1 moving above $49 a barrel. O/R

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.5% rise in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 3.3% gain in Union Properties UPRO.DU. The Dubai benchmark index registered a 5.3% gain for the week.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI closed 0.6% higher, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rising 0.6% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD gaining 1.8%.

The index bounced back from a lose the previous week to close up almost 3% this week.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2%, with Al-Rajhi Bank 1120.SE slipping 0.5%. The index posted a 0.4% weekly loss.

Health authorities in Saudi Arabia have registered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 PFE.N vaccine for import and use in the country, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Qatari index .QSI fell 0.7%, weighed down by a 2.4% fall in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Qatar set a 2021 budget of 194.7 billion riyals ($53.5 billion), a 7.5% cut in spending from 2020 and forecast a deficit of 34.6 billion riyals next year on lower revenues.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index lost 0.3%. El Sewedy Electric Co SWDY.CA eased 2.6%, while real estate stock Heliopolis HELI.CA fell nearly 5%.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation in November quickened to 5.7% from 4.5% in October, official statistics agency CAPMAS said, driven by the price of food.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.2% to 8,644 ABU DHABI .ADI gained 0.6% to 5,109 DUBAI .DFMGI climbed 0.3% in 2,547 QATAR .QSI lost 0.7% to 10,446 EGYPT .EGX30 fell 0.3% to 10,987 BAHRAIN .BAX gain 0.04% to 1,490 OMAN .MSI was flat at 3,607 KUWAIT .BKP fell 0.1% to 6,098 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

