News & Insights

World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Abu Dhabi bourses end higher on Fed rate cheer

Credit: REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

June 16, 2023 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

By Ateeq Shariff

June 16 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ended higher on Friday on expectations that the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate-hike cycle.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signaled in new projections that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as half of a percentage point by the end of this year, as the U.S. central bank reacted to a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.5%, buoyed by a 4.6% jump in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU after the blue-chip developer unveiled 'The Oasis', a $20 billion lifestyle destination, at Burj Khalifa gala with 7,000 residential units.

Among other gainers, toll operator Salik SALIK.DU was up 3.9%.

The Dubai index posted its third weekly gain of 2.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI finished 0.7% higher, with Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD rising 0.6%.

The index posted its first weekly gain of 0.8% in seven weeks.

The Abu Dhabi bourse recovered to a certain extent from the lows of this month but remained exposed to some uncertainty, said Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

"The market could continue to react to the developments in the oil market in particular as expectations remained volatile to a certain extent."

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.6% to 9,447

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 1.5% to 3,789

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.