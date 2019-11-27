MIDEAST STOCKS-DIB supports Dubai as most Gulf markets fall

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets extended the previous session's losses on Wednesday following a rebalancing of MSCI's benchmark emerging market index, but gains in Dubai Islamic Bank helped Dubai rebound.

Global index provider MSCI on Tuesday completed an increase in the weighting of mainland Chinese stocks, or A shares, in its widely followed emerging markets benchmark .MSCIEF. Most Gulf stock indexes slipped into negative territory after that as passive investors withdrew funds from the region, which now accounts for a smaller portion of the index.

The benchmark Saudi index .TASI led the losses and declined by a further 0.3% on Wednesday with financials leading the way. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Saudi British Bank 1060.SE were down 1% and 3.4% respectively.

The index rallied for five days last week, triggered by a lending boom as small investors sought funds to invest in Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE public listing.

Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday that Aramco's IPO would have a limited direct fiscal impact in Saudi Arabia but could help offset renewed government austerity measures by allowing the Public Investment Fund to boost domestic investments.

Dubai's index .DFMGI closed up 0.2% with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) DISB.DU gaining 1.7%, a day after it called a shareholders meeting on Dec. 17 to approve the acquisition of Noor Bank.

The sharia-compliant lender's unit Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance AMAN.DU rose 4.6%, while Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was up 1.2%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged down 0.1% with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD dropping 1% and telecoms firm Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD slipping 0.4%.

The index found some support from First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah RAKBANK.AD which closed 0.1% and 3.3% higher respectively.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.2% with Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA down 5.3% in its biggest fall since March and Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA down 0.8%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 eased 0.2%, stretching a losing streak to an eighth consecutive session, led by a 2.7% slide in EFG Hermes HRHO.CA and a 2.5% fall in El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.4% to 7,853 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI slipped 0.1% to 5,044 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.2% to 2,712 points

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.2% to 10,171 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.2% to 13,760 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.1% to 1,519 points

OMAN

.MSI dropped 0.5% to 4,064 points

KUWAIT

.BKP advanced 1.2% to 6,450 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

