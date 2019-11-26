MIDEAST STOCKS-DIB aids Dubai; most major Gulf markets fall

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets fell on Tuesday, with Abu Dhabi leading the losses, though Dubai bucked the trend supported by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB).

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI rose 0.2% with Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU adding 0.8%. The United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender called a shareholders meeting on Dec. 17 to approve acquisition of the unlisted Noor Bank.

Elsewhere, budget airline Air Arabia AIRA.DU advanced 2.1% and Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU gained 2.7%.

However, the gains were capped by losses in Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, the lender traded down 0.8%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI dropped 0.5% hurt by First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD, which were down 0.5% and 0.8% respectively.

Saudi's benchmark index .TASI dipped 0.1% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE losing 0.5% each.

Recently, the banks in Saudi saw a rally triggered following a lending boom related to Saudi Aramco's public listing.

Saudi banks are marketing loans to help locals subscribe Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE initial public offering (IPO), with some offering four times the usual lending limit, Reuters reported citing two financial sources.

The jump in lending has prompted Saudi Arabia's central bank to monitor banking sector liquidity on a daily basis, assuring that there have not been any liquidity issues so far.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.4% driven down by a 1.1% fall in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, and a 0.5% drop in lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

