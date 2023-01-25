MIDEAST STOCKS-Commercial Bank leads Qatar shares higher, Saudi falls on profit-taking

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Most stock exchanges in the Gulf region rose in early trade on Wednesday, tracking firm global equities as stability in oil prices on expectations of fuel demand recovery in the world's top importer China boosted sentiment.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for Gulf financial markets - rebounded on Tuesday after falling 2.3% in the prior session.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 34 cents, or 0.39%, to $86.47 per barrel by 0732 GMT. O/R

Benchmark Qatari index .QSI advanced 0.7%, boosted by a 10% rise in Commercial Bank COMB.QA, its biggest intraday gain since mid-April 2021.

The Commercial bank reported more than 22% increase in full- year net profit, beating market estimates. It also hiked annual cash dividend by 56% to 0.25 riyal ($0.0666) per share from 2021.

Vodafone Qatar VFQS.QA, which is not part of Qatari index, surged more than 5% as the telecom operator's annual net profit grew more than 53% on account of jump in fan sim cards subcription during FIFA word cup.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI added 0.2%, extending gains to a second session, as Emirates Steel EMSTEEL.AD jumped 1.8% and UAE's most valued listed firm International Holding Company IHC.AD added 0.1%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1% on a 0.9% gain in Islamic lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU on strong annual .

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI dropped 0.2% and was set to snap a four-session rally as investors booked profits.

Index heavyweight oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE slipped 0.9% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE fell 0.6%.

An OPEC+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group's current oil output policy when it meets next week, five OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday, as hopes of higher Chinese demand driving an oil price rally are balanced by worries over inflation and a global economic slowdown.

($1 = 3.7545 riyals)

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.